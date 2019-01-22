Bal Thackeray to bring Shiv Sena, BJP together

national

Makers of Bal Thackeray biopic plan to screen film for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time when the Hindutva-oriented parties desperately need each other and are looking for a patch-up

Actor Nawazuddin as, and in a still from Thackeray

The upcoming movie based on the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's life and political career could prove to be a game-changer for the beleagured Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance ahead of the 2019 polls. At a time when the two saffron parties are witnessing cracks in the alliance, a special screening of the biopic on the Sena founder, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, is on the cards.

Producer and Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut confirmed the development. "We will hold a screening of the Thackeray movie for all MPs in Delhi. In fact, a special screening of the movie for Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is on the agenda," Raut told mid-day over the phone from Lucknow. The producer and other members of the film are currently in Uttar Pradesh for the promotion of the movie on the late Shiv Sena chief's life. It is not clear whether current Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will be present for the screening.



Sena chief Bal Thackeray, through his editorials in party mouthpiece Saamna, had stood by Gujarat CM Narendra Modi when the latter was criticised due to communal violence in Gujarat

Asked about the date and venue for the special screening of the movie, Raut said, "The date and venue is yet to be finalised. But there is a theatre in Parliament. The other option could be Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Eyebrows are being raised in political circles, as the screening of the movie comes at time when India's oldest political allies are witnessing cracks in the alliance, and leaders from both camps are allegedly hinting at putting an end to the nearly three-decades-old saffron coalition inked on Hindutva agenda.

'PM toes same line'

A senior Sena functionary from Mumbai reacting to the development claimed that a section of leaders from the BJP and Sena camp may not feel happy about the invitation, but that may not be the case with the PM. The leader further cited that despite the "high tension" between the saffron allies, last week Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present for the trailer launch of Thackeray in Mumbai. "Balasaheb always advocated Hindutva and national interest strongly. Modi too toes the same line and always has held high regards for the late Sena chief due to a similar ideology," the leader added.

It may be recalled that then Sena chief Bal Thackeray, through his editorials in party mouthpiece Saamna, had stood by Gujarat CM Narendra Modi when the latter was criticised due to communal violence in Gujarat.

In late 1980's the Sena-BJP inked the saffron alliance as both parties shared the ideology of Hindutva, especially national interest and the country's security on priority. Till 2014, the BJP-Sena contested elections as allies. Both parties contested the last parliamentary elections (2014) as alliance partners. But they fell apart in the assembly election held later in 2014, as the BJP refused to accept the Sena as its senior partner in the state polls. Since then leaders from both parties have been taking pot shots at each other.

Since 2014 there was a buzz about the Sena not being happy with the treatment meted out to it by the BJP. In fact, Sena leaders had even made statements that their ministers were ready with resignation letters and may pull out of the Maharashtra government at an appropriate time. The recent speech of Uddhav Thackeray in rural Maharashtra, where he launched a veiled attack against the PM and even echoed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's term, "Chowkidar hi chor hai," and the BJP's reaction to the same, are seen as hints towards the end of the saffron alliance era.

Replying to Thackeray's statement, CM Fadnavis had hinted that the Sena has crossed the "Laxman Rekha" by attacking the PM. Even BJP national president Amit Shah, at a rally, said that BJP was prepared to face any situation, and will crush former allies if the alliance is not inked.

