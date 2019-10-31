Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana shares a glimpse of the new song, Pyaar Toh Tha, and we cannot wait for the full song

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala has been in the news ever since the teaser came out, followed by the trailer. Given the leading man's penchant for opting for unconventional and unique subjects, Bala should be another respectable title in his repertoire. The actor shared a glimpse of the film's new song, Pyaar Toh Tha, and the caption was as heartfelt and deep as his poems.

He captioned- If only losing love was as easy as losing hair. Or are they equally painful? Well, the answer drops along with the song tomorrow and we cannot wait.

Till then, have a glimpse right here:

For the uninitiated, Bala is the story of a man who begins to lose all his hair at an early age and is faced with embarrassment and shame. His rage and fury compel him to take drastic measures in his desperate times. From a wig to cow dung to hair transplant, he tries every trick in the book but fails. Pednekar, on the other hand, battles the trauma that comes with being a dark-skinned woman. Coming to Gautam, she romances Khurrana not knowing his true identity.

The plot is dense but also equally maddening. Khurrana has six consecutive hits behind him, and Bala seems to be the seventh one. All set to release on November 7, Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik, the same filmmaker who gave us the wildly entertaining and imaginative Stree last year.

