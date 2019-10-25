Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana's Naah Goriye song is another remix

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Bajwa in a still from the song, Naah Goriye. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/SonyMusicIndia

Looks like, the trend of inserting at least two remixes in a movie has become a compulsion sort of, seems so with the ongoing move. After Don't Be Shy song, due to which the makers of Bala and its musicians mired themselves into controversy, they have released another song, Naah Goriye.

Naah Goriye song is originally by Harrdy Sandhu, and interestingly, the remix version in Bala features Sandhu. Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, who is the queen there has also appeared in this song. With slight alterations, thankfully, the makers have stayed true to the original track.

Composed by B Praak, lyrics by Jaani, Naah Goriye is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Swasti Mehul. Take a look at the song here:

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram account to share the new song from Bala. He wrote: "The song you can and can't say Naah to at the same time!"

It is a great sight to see Ayushmann Khurrana groove to this desi Punjabi music. Talking about Sonam Bajwa, the actress is extremely popular in the Punjabi cinema. There are reports that Sonam has also done a song with Varun Dhawan in the film Street Dancer which is set to release in January 2020.

Talking about Bala, the film is about Ayushmann Khurrana, who deals with premature balding. The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar as a dusky girl and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is all set to hit theatres on November 7, 2019.

