Bala Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann's laugh riot crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Bala, the story of a young man going through premature balding, seems to have resonated with the audiences. Ayushmann Khurrana plays that man, while Bhumi Pednekar portrays a small-town, dark-skinned girl who has to face the wrath of the society due to her skin tone. The film has been hailed as relevant with a touch of humour that will have you laughing out loud.

Film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to confirm the box office collection of Bala. He wrote, "#Bala crosses Rs 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann's last hit #DreamGirl [Day 4: Rs 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [#GuruNanakJayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: Rs 52.21 cr. #India biz."

Taran Adarsh further added how Ayushmann has been having a dream run at the box office, what with his previous film, Dream Girl, also having done good business. He tweeted, "Ayushmann Khurrana is having a dream run at the BO... With #Bala - his seventh hit in a row - his choice of stories + BO earnings mirrors the fact that the actor is on a roll... Very rarely does one see a scoreboard like this in our industry... Wow, just wow! @ayushmannk"

With Bala having crossed the 50 crore mark already, we can only see the movie doing even better in coming days. Also starring Yami Gautam in a pivotal role, Bala hit theatres on November 7, 2019.

