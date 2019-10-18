Bala Don't Be Shy Song: Bhumi Pednekar tries hard to impress Ayushmann Khurrana

The makers of Bala have released the first song from their film, titled, Don't Be Shy. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and rapper Badshah. In the song, the Bhumi tries her best to impress Ayushmann, whereas, he fights to get the attention from the Yami in Don't Be Shy. In this process, Ayushmann tries his best to hide his baldness with a wig.

Don't Be Shy is a recreation of Rouge's popular song by the same title. One can groove to its energetic beats and hypnotic melody. Composed by Sachin - Jigar and voiced by Badshah along with Shalmali Kholgade, Don't Be Shy has been penned by Mellow D and Badshah.

Ever since the trailer of Bala has been launched, Ayushmann Khurrana's look has become a winner with the audience. Commenting on the idea of recreating the cult song that became a rage in the early 2000s', composer duo Sachin-Jigar says, "The song certainly brings back our college memories and I'm sure it's one of the most popular songs that all of us have danced to. We have taken a few ideas and lovely hook line from the original song. There's a lovely flute piece that we have tried to reuse and tried to make it sound more timely and relevant for the youth to enjoy it and at the same time retain Sachin Jigar flavour to it."

"The song is relevant to the narrative of the film and we really took up the challenge to redo it in our way. In fact, the bigger challenge was to keep the dignity and the legacy of the original song intact," the composer duo added.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is slated to hit the screens on November 7, 2019.

