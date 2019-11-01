Bala song Pyaar Toh Tha: This song will surely steal your hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala have been in the news ever since the teaser came out, followed by the trailer. Given the leading man's penchant for opting for unconventional and unique subjects, Bala should be another respectable title in his repertoire.

The makers of Bala, which touches upon the subject of premature balding in men and the social stigma surrounding it, is making all the right noises. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Bala, which is scheduled to release on November 8, Select previews on 7th November 2019, has created quite a buzz amid movie-goers and now it's the music of the film that is leaving an impression on one and all.

A sharp departure from its previous two numbers, 'Pyaar Toh Tha' shares the pain of heartbreak. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur.

Check out the song here:

Speaking about the song, film's director Amar Kaushik said, "'Pyaar Toh Tha' is my personal favourite. It comes at a crucial point in the film. Priya's beautifully penned lyrics combined with Sachin-Jigar's soul-stirring music and Jubin and Asees' haunting voice tug at your heartstrings. It is an intense track and I am hoping that it touches a chord with everyone."

For the uninitiated, Bala is the story of a man who begins to lose all his hair at an early age and is faced with embarrassment and shame. His rage and fury compel him to take drastic measures in his desperate times. From a wig to cow dung to hair transplant, he tries every trick in the book but fails. Pednekar, on the other hand, battles the trauma that comes with being a dark-skinned woman. Coming to Gautam, she romances Khurrana not knowing his true identity.

