Balaji-Vishnu triumph in Uzbek Challenger

Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan with their trophies on Saturday

Top seeds Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan won the doubles title in the $75,000 Challenger tournament at Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The Indian pair were awarded a walkover in the summit clash by Mikhail Elgin and Denis Istomin, who had got the better of Indians Saketh Myneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Balaji and Vishnu beat fourth seeds Timur Khabibulin and Vladyslav Manafov. Interestingly, they did not drop a set at this tournament. Balaji-Vishnu had earlier won the Chennai Challenger this season.

