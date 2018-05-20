Search

Balaji-Vishnu triumph in Uzbek Challenger

May 20, 2018, 09:13 IST | Agencies

The Indian pair were awarded a walkover in the summit clash by Mikhail Elgin and Denis Istomin, who had got the better of Indians Saketh Myneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth in the quarter-finals

Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan with their trophies on Saturday
Top seeds Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan won the doubles title in the $75,000 Challenger tournament at Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The Indian pair were awarded a walkover in the summit clash by Mikhail Elgin and Denis Istomin, who had got the better of Indians Saketh Myneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Balaji and Vishnu beat fourth seeds Timur Khabibulin and Vladyslav Manafov. Interestingly, they did not drop a set at this tournament. Balaji-Vishnu had earlier won the Chennai Challenger this season.

