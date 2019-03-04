Balakot Airstrikes: Enemies smiling at Opposition's demand for proof, says Narendra Modi

national

Addressing NDA's Sankalp rally, the prime minister says the Opposition was demoralising the security forces

In the first show of strength in Bihar ruled by BJP in alliance with JD-U, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked Congress and its allies for demoralising security forces by asking for proof of air strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and for "making the enemies smile" by issuing statements.

"I want to know from the Congress and its allies why they are demoralising security forces by asking for proof of the air strikes. Why are they issuing such statements that benefit our enemies?" Modi asked addressing NDA's Sankalp rally in Patna where he formally launched NDA's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

"Congress and its allies are doing things which are enough for making the enemies smile. At a time when there was a need to speak as one against terror factories, 21 parties in Delhi came together to speak against the NDA. People won't forgive them," Modi said.

Modi reminded thousands of people gathered to hear him that when the entire country is rejoicing over the IAF's successful airstrikes on terror camps in Balakot, "a few of our own people have raised suspicion on such a strikes".

'BJP's OIC claims have fallen flat'

The Congress said the Modi govt's claims that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation inviting India to attend its plenary was a diplomatic success has fallen flat with the 57-nations grouping adopting a resolution that "supported" Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

BJP defends Yeddyurappa

Riding on the euphoria of the Indian Air Force's strike on terror camps in Pakistan, an upbeat BJP defended its Karnataka unit president B S Yeddyurappa's claim that the party would reap electoral dividends from it in the ensuing polls. "The IAF airstrike in Pakistan has led to a sense of nationalism. An upsurge in nationalism strengthens Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yeddyurappa's views only meant that," BJP Spokesman G Madhusudan said.

'PM questioned the airstrikes'

The Congress on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself "questioned" the recent anti-terror airstrike in Balakot area of Pakistan by his remarks that the country is feeling the absence of Rafale fighter jets, as the results could have been different if India had these aircraft. The party also said it had neither sought proof of such strike earlier nor is it asking for it now.

'doing petty politics' Mayawati, BSP chief

'The worried 130-crore people have seen as to how the BJP could not desist from indulging in petty politics even at such a time and they have now realised that the country's honour and security is not in strong and safe hands'

Salman Khurshid, senior Congress leader

'I did not say the attack happened during my tenure. I had said that the person who attacked was commissioned in the Air Force during our tenure. I had only stated the truth. I did not take credit'

Amit Shah, BJP president

'Opposition leaders do not know what happened. Mamata di asks for proof. Rahul baba says it is being politicised. Akhilesh asks for a probe. Be ashamed that your statements have brought a smile on Pakistan's face'

