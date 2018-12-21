Balakrishna can't take his eyes off from Basavatarakam, played by Vidya Balan

regional-cinema

Vidya Balan plays the actor-politician's wife Basavatarakam. Co-star Balakrishna, who essays NTR, can't take his eyes off her

Yesterday, the makers of NT Rama Rao's biopic released the look of Vidya Balan in the film. She plays the actor-politician's wife Basavatarakam. Co-star Balakrishna, who essays NTR, can't take his eyes off her.

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

NT Rama Rao, the man on whom the film is based was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served seven years as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Fondly, he is referred to as NTR. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) and directing Varakatnam (1970). NTR has also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963).

