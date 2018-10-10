Balbharti gives a circular jolt four months before SSC exams

national

Even as confused educators got worried about the system's unpreparedness to implement the new pattern, given that only four months are left for the exams, a new circular was issued yesterday declaring the withdrawal of the earlier one

Why is Balbharti running around in 'circles'? That's the question educators are asking. Reason: it issued a circular listing changes in the assessment pattern for differently abled candidates appearing for the SSC exams.

Even as confused educators got worried about the system's unpreparedness to implement the new pattern, given that only four months are left for the exams, a new circular was issued yesterday declaring the withdrawal of the earlier one.

A full circle

The first circular, dated September 29 and 17 pages long, had reached the teachers through WhatsApp groups, giving detailed description of which disabilities will be considered under it, how evaluations will be done for them, etc. It had left teachers confused as there was no official announcement.

The circular stated: "Considering special needs of differently-abled candidates, certain changes have been made to the way evaluation is conducted for them in SSC by including aspects such as oral examinations, practicals, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) among all. These changes will be applicable from the examination of the academic year 2018-19 (sic)." The new circular states: "The circular dated September 29 regarding special arrangements in evaluation pattern for differently abled candidates is withdrawn (sic)."

Teachers' take

"It is wonderful that changes were planned in the evaluation pattern for differently-abled candidates, but it should have been done well in advance, so that candidates could have prepared for exams accordingly," said a senior teacher from an Andheri school. A teacher from a school in Dadar said, "The circular was detailed but no information was conveyed to schools." Balbharati director Sunil Magar remained unavailable for comment despite several attempts.

