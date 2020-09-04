Balika Vadhu fame Anjum Farooki aka Gauri blessed with a baby girl!

Anjum Farooki, who was seen playing pivotal roles in Balika Vadhu and Aapki Antara, was blessed with a baby girl on August 28, 2020. The actress shared a sweet post on Instagram and updated her fans and social media followers. Though she did not reveal the face, Anjum shared her daughter's beautiful little hands with her virtual family. She has named the baby girl as Haneya.

Anjum married her sailor husband in 2012, and it's almost after eight years of togetherness, the duo embraced parenthood.

Congratulations, Anjum!

Balika Vadhu—Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte was an Indian soap opera that aired on Colors TV. It aired between July 21, 2008, and July 31, 2016, with 2,245 episodes. The story which is set in rural Rajasthan revolved around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. The first season focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married in childhood. The second season reflects the lives of Anandi's daughter Dr Nandini who was also a child bride. Anjum Farooki, aka Gauri, becomes Jagdish's second wife in the show, who goes to the city for further studies.

Anjum Farooki's fans and social media followers congratulated the actress on receiving the happy news. After marriage, Anjum has taken a sabbatical from acting. Her husband does not belong to the industry, and she is proudly seen flaunting his sailor life on social media.

