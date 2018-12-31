Bali's Agung volcano spews ash in another eruption in a week

international

Mount Agung has been erupting periodically since it rumbled back to life in 2017, when it grounded hundreds of flights and left 1,20,000 visitors stranded

Critics have expressed fears of manipulation over use of EVMs

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali erupted on Sunday, belching ash high into the air and over nearby villages as officials warned tourists to keep clear of the area.

Mount Agung has been erupting periodically since it rumbled back to life in 2017, when it grounded hundreds of flights and left 1,20,000 visitors stranded. On Sunday morning, the volcano sent ash skywards as it erupted for about three minutes, according to the country's volcanology centre.

"Residents near Mount Agung as well as climbers and tourists should not carry out any activity in the danger zone or within four-kilometre radius from the crater," the centre said. On December 22, an eruption from Anak Krakatoa triggered a tsunami, killing at least 426.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever