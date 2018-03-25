Ball-tampering scandal: Steve Smith, David Warner to stand down for rest of Test

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland announced an investigation into the scandal, which has plunged Australian cricket into crisis and resulted in widespread condemnation at home, including from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull



Steve Smith and David Warner will stand down as captain and vice-captain for rest of Australia's third Test match against South Africa, Cricket Australia said as it investigates a ball-tampering scandal. There have been growing calls for Smith to be sacked as captain after he admitted being the mastermind of a premeditated plan to change the condition of the ball on the third day of the Test in Newlands on Saturday.

"Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as captain and vice-captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match," CA chief James Sutherland said in a statement. Sutherland said Tim Paine would step in as acting captain for the remainder of the Test.

"This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands," he added. "Both Steve and David will take to the field today under Tim's captaincy."

Sutherland earlier Sunday announced an investigation into the scandal, which has plunged Australian cricket into crisis and resulted in widespread condemnation at home, including from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

CA's head of integrity Iain Roy and head of team performance Pat Howard were flying to South Africa to conduct the investigation. "All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of priority," the CA head added.

Television footage had showed Smith's teammate Cameron Bancroft, 25, taking a yellow object out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session and appearing to rub it on the ball. He was later charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball.

Smith, 28, has earlier said he would not quit as he felt he was still "the right person for the job".

Some Twitter reactions to the ball-tampering scandal:

Rabada incident..

Dekock vs Warner..

Shami Controversy..

SL vs Ban on field issue..

Australia ball tampering..

Shami met with car accident..



Cricketing World having toughest two weeks! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 25, 2018

That #SteveSmith along with other senior players planned Ball Tampering is disappointing, but he involved young Cameron Bancroft in the plan is disgraceful. I believe he should take responsibility & step down from captaincy immediately to set a better example instead. #AusVsSa — R P Singh (@rpsingh) March 25, 2018

No one likes a cheat so when they get caught out there are consequences #balltampering #resign #SteveSmith. As the truth emerges about #Leave dodgy funding, abuse of social media, fake claims & phoney promises, let’s make sure the voters they cheated hold them to account #Brexit — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) March 25, 2018

Australia Captain #SteveSmith And Vice-captain David Warner Step Down For Rest Of 3rd Test Against SA.



How Can They Be Allowed To Play After Such A Horrific Ball Tampering Incident. Must Be Banned For Lifetime. If You Can't Respect The Game You Have No Right To Play It. #SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vE5gW68cw8 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 25, 2018

I sure hope the South Africans don’t sledge Australia about the ball tampering, because if the roles were reversed, they’d be no way the Australians would. #SAvAUS — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) March 25, 2018

Smith & Warner are only stepping down for the remainder of the South African Test but will still play in the match. Tim Paine to be acting captain. Investigation into ball-tampering (cheating) incident continues, says Cricket Australia. — Karen Middleton (@KarenMMiddleton) March 25, 2018

The real winners of the Australian ball tampering are England. Everyone has forgotten they got bowled out for 58 this week. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/sA15PvmGxA — Ben Karpinski (@followthebounce) March 25, 2018

See how much swing the Aussies have been getting in the last 3 tests. Could there have been more ball tampering? pic.twitter.com/Vatg72FrU3 — Michael Jordaan (@MichaelJordaan) March 25, 2018

Ball tampering costs Steve Smith's his honour and probably his career. Cheating is pervasive. Shameful to see those lecturing others indulging in the same crime and even worse. #AustralianCricketCrisis — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) March 25, 2018

