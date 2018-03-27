Ball tampering scandal: Vaseline-tainted John Lever calls Steve Smith silly

Steve Smith's future as skipper is in doubt after admitting attempting to alter the condition of the ball during Australia's third Test defeat by South Africa in Cape Town over the weekend



John Lever

Former England paceman John Lever is surprised Australia captain Steven Smith thought he could get away with blatant ball-tampering. Smith's future as skipper is in doubt after admitting attempting to alter the condition of the ball during Australia's third Test defeat by South Africa in Cape Town over the weekend.

What has developed into a major scandal broke on Saturday when fielder Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera hiding yellow tape down his trousers. Lever is incredulous that any player could even think of employing such crude tactics in an era when cameras record events on the field so comprehensively.

Lever said: "It was a bit silly. There are so many cameras around the grounds these days you are not going to get away with anything. If you've got something in your hand or in your pocket that you're using to get an unfair advantage the powers that be must step in and do something about it. You do wonder why you'd open yourselves up to that sort of accusation when they've got good enough bowlers."

Lever was caught up in a ball-tampering row on England's tour of India in 1976-77, although it was quite unintentional. In an effort to prevent sweat dripping down their faces in fierce heat in Chennai, Lever and Bob Willis were advised by the team physio to try wearing Vaseline-coated gauze strips across their brows. The idea did not work and the strips were soon discarded but events blew up when Lever left his by the stumps. India accused Lever of using the Vaseline to shine the ball.

