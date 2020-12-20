Ballad to hold loved ones tight

Despite releasing 35 years ago, Wham's Last Christmas is still a favourite for many of us. We love humming, "..I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you gave it away", as we think of lovers gone. And though not many Indian musicians release original Christmas songs, an independent duo made up of our favourite Mumbai export to LA, Natania Lalwani, and DJ, Zaeden, have released one. For Christmas by Natania and Zaeden, is a sweet ballad that will have you hanging on to dear life to your lover/spouse, or dreaming of the one who you want next to you for Christmas. They sing about love and family, and you are sure to sing along. We spoke to the two about how despite being in lockdown, in LA and India, they managed to create what's likely to be a hit single.

Why did you decide on a Christmas song since they are not even a norm in India?

Zaeden: The lockdown has been very monotonous and repetitive for everyone. I wanted to create something new for the festive month to build up the spark. This song is like a warm hug on a cold winter night. I wanted to experiment with something that's never been done by an Indian artiste.

Natania: I think everybody needs some holiday cheer this year and it felt right to write about the feeling of anticipation we feel when reuniting with our loved ones for the holidays. A Christmas song is so universal and timeless that I think it can be released in any country.

How did you manage the collaboration during the lockdown?

Zaeden: It was unusual for us both of us. We connected over FaceTime and worked on our respective creative processes. I believe that Natania's voice is perfect for this song and I'm glad to have her on board. Although, I wish we could've worked together in a studio, this virtual collaborating process was equally exciting and enriching.

Natania: It was fun getting to work on this together! We actually wrote this song in about an hour. Zaeden sent me this Christmas idea and I was really inspired. It was cathartic for me to write since this is the first time in long that I'm not home for the holidays. He recorded in India, and I recorded in my apartment in LA.

What do you want people to take away from the song?

Zaeden: I hope it facilitates the festive spirit in people, and helps put a smile on their faces during this difficult time.

Natania: I don't think anyone can ever again take happiness for granted. Light up that Christmas tree and hold your loved ones tight.

What: For Christmas

Where: All music streaming sites

