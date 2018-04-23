Ballard Pier Lok Adalat settles a record of over 1,300 cases in a day

Cases pending for years were heard and settled by the Ballard Pier additional metropolitan magistrate court number 33 on Sunday, with the Lok Adalat's panel concluding 1,387 cheque-bounce cases, involving Rs 48.36 crore, in just a day

In all, 13,044 cases were listed in metropolitan magistrate courts across the city, of which 3,723 involving Rs 159 crore were settled. In the Ballard Pier court, a panel of three members - a judge and two advocates - that heard the cases resolved them amicably.

The judgment of a Lok Adalat is final and binding upon all parties and cannot be challenged before any court of land. Usually, 200 to 300 cases are settled per court, but metropolitan magistrate Tejwant Singh Sadhu went all guns blazing yesterday and settled 1,387 cases.

Advocate Arpan Rajput, a panel member, told mid-day, "On Sunday, we started working at 11 am and finished by 2.30 pm. A majority of the cases were those of cheques bouncing with most complainants being banks and financial capitals."

