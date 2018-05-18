'Ballistic blocks' shoot from Hawaii volcano

Such eruptions, last seen nearly a century ago, have been a looming threat since Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted nearly two weeks ago



Ash erupts from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Pic/AFP

"Ballistic blocks" the size of microwave ovens shot from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Wednesday in what may be the start of explosive eruptions that could spew huge ash plumes and hurl smaller rocks for kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

Such eruptions, last seen nearly a century ago, have been a looming threat since Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted nearly two weeks ago.

More explosions are expected and may be more powerful, the USGS warned. These steam-driven blasts could send a 20,000-foot ash plume out of the crater, hurling 10-12 ton boulders up to half a mile and scatter pebble-sized rocks over 12 miles, the USGS has said. This type of eruption has the potential to carpet the Big Island in much thicker ash than current dustings.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever