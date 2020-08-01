Ban Labs introducing immunity booster Care Golden Milk Turmeric Latte

Everyone has its own share of fighting against the pandemic hits in 2020. And so does Ban Labs. Best known for its Ashwagandha Herbal Care Green Tea, Ban Labs has launched another immunity booster product.

Ban Labs, a company over 50 years of domain experience in Ayurveda and natural beverages has now come out with a revolutionary product. It has just introduced Care Golden Milk Turmeric Latte with Saffron and Herbs to the world.

This product comes with so many specialities. It enhances immunity, reduces pain & muscle soreness, improves digestive health, works best for Cough & cold. A few sips of this Golden milk seems to serve its tagline, ‘If you aren't having GOLDEN MIlK yet, you're missing out the daily dose of Immunity!’ While launching the product the officials claim to be provided with several health benefits like it’s antioxidant to prevent cell damage, remedy for inflammation and joint pain, protein consistent for brain function, strengthens the heart.

Care Golden Milk Turmeric Latte comes in carton pack of 10 sachets for ordering online. But it can do wonders for you with definitely more than 10 benefits. But the most interesting part to be included is, it’s not like the household turmeric kadha we drink while we get cold or fever. It’s a pure beverage with exciting taste in both hot and cold form.

This newest launch, in fact, serves Grandma’s age-old Haldi ka doodh in a new form - ready mix. This powder drink could be prepared even without any illness just to have a cheerful time with family at home. And that’s why this Herbal drink stands alone and delights us. Turmeric is a unique condiment which finds extensive use in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties - particularly as a natural antiseptic and immunity-boosting antioxidant. When combined with milk and a few other condiments, this mixture becomes Care Golden Milk Turmeric Latte with Saffron and Herbs.

While talking to Ban Labs Director Maulesh Ukani, he mentioned, "We believe in enhancing people’s life by pure Ayurvedic products. We also understand how Herbal is evolving so here we are with a product that has household rooted recipe but at the same time let you feel millennial."

A combination of ginger and cinnamon in the product help reduce blood sugar levels and also lowers resistance to insulin. Ban Labs Golden Milk is anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal and antiseptic. Also, makes bones and muscles strong to be served as a multipurpose beverage and one of its kind.

