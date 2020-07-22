Ban margarine, says dairy minister Sunil Kedar

Sunil Kedar argues that the far less nutritive margarine was often used as a butter substitute by food vendors

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra animal husbandry and dairy development minister Sunil Kedar have demanded a ban on margarine, which they say is used as an illegal substitute for butter that is derived from milk and thereby is harming the health of consumers.

The act also puts dairy farming across the nation — already hit by the pandemic — in a financial spot.

Gadkari wrote to PM Narendra Modi a month ago after Kedar petitioned, explaining the alleged side-effects. The union minister wasn't available for comment but Kedar shared both his and Gadkari's letter with mid-day on Tuesday after he met the agitating milk producers who have demanded a higher price for their product. The state saw agitations across milk-producing areas on Monday and Tuesday.

The Union transport minister has urged the PM that considering the wide price difference between butter and margarine (which is very cheap), the processed food industry and eating places have increasingly resorted to undisclosed use of margarine while consumers believe that they consume butter. "This is a violation of consumer rights and has a negative impact on dairy farmers as margarine is low priced," wrote Gadkari.

Kedar said the FSSAI should suitably modify the regulations of margarine to protect consumer health and the poor milk farmer.

"It was brought to my notice that food joints are indulging in rampant substitution of butter with margarine causing huge economic losses to dairy farmers and deceiving consumers," he insisted.

Ensure informed choices

Gadkari said the matter needed urgent attention to avoid any further harm to the dairy industry. "I urge you to instruct the officials concerned in FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and Ministry of Consumer Affairs to get the harmful effects of margarine examined and look at imposing a ban/restriction on it as has been done in many other countries. A campaign educating consumers about the difference between the two products and the associated health impact may be launched. Thirdly, adequate labelling should be ensured where margarine is used to allow consumers to make informed choices," said Gadkari's letter.

'Margarine has been controversial since its inception'

Sunil Kedar said, "Margarine is made principally from vegetable or animal fats or oils containing milk products, either solid or fluid, salt, and flavouring agents, yellow food pigments, emulsifiers, preservatives, vitamins A and D, etc. lt is used in cooking and as a spread. Nutritionally, margarine is a source of calories," said Kedar. He said the product has been controversial since its inception in 1869. "Bans were imposed to restrict its use in USA and Europe. There are instances of different colours being used to differentiate margarine from butter. All these steps were taken to safeguard the interest of dairy farmers and consumers."

Buttery benefits

Kedar said that butter was derived exclusively from cow/buffalo milk and in our country, millions of dairy farmers are involved in milk production. "Butter production is sustaining the life of poor farmers. Butter is the most important food item in our diet because of its high nutrition, flavour and taste. But because of the availability of cheap substitute and analogous products such as margarine some food joints are tempted to use margarine as consumers cannot distinguish it. As per an estimate, around 25 to 30 per cent of the table butter is substituted by margarine," he said.

