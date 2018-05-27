Ban on abortions in Ireland set to end

Friday's vote to repeal a ban in this traditionally Catholic country was predicted to win by a two-thirds majority



The abortion campaign had gathered steam after an Indian-origin woman, Savita Halappanavar, died in 2012 after her requests to terminate a 17-week pregnancy were denied by the country. Pic/AFP

Counting begins in Ireland's historic referendum on abortion as exit polls showed an overwhelming vote in favour of liberalising some of the strictest laws in Europe. Friday's vote to repeal a ban in this traditionally Catholic country was predicted to win by a two-thirds majority.

An Irish Times poll of 4,000 said the "Yes" camp was leading by 68 per cent to 32 per cent. Another poll by national broadcaster RTE suggested an even bigger victory, with 69 per cent to 30 per cent backing reforms.

"Democracy in action. It's looking like we will make history tomorrow," Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who backs the reform, said in a tweet. People over 65, however, voted mostly against overhauling the current legislation, which only allows terminations in cases where the mother's life is in danger.

