Ban on pig import from Myanmar to check African swine fever

national

The disease affects only porcine species of all breeds and pork products are widely consumed in the state

Representational image

Aizawl: Mizoram government has taken measures to ban the import of piglets and pigs, especially from Myanmar, and local residents have been mobilised to generate awareness among the people to prevent the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in the border state, an official said on Tuesday. ASF outbreak was reported in Vietnam and China and it is feared that it could reach Mizoram through Myanmar and affect the piggeries in the state, Hmarkunga, director of the state animal husbandry and veterinary department stated.

This disease affects only porcine species of all breeds and pork products are widely consumed in the state. No cases of ASF have, however, been detected in the state so far, he said. Hmarkunga also stated that the district magistrates of districts adjoining Myanmar have issued prohibitory orders against importing pigs and piglets from the neighbouring country. "The veterinary officials in all the districts, especially those along the 404 km-long international borders with Myanmar, were instructed to beef up vigil," he added.

The district authorities have also been directed to ban the import of pork products such as sausages as traces of African swine fever were reportedly found in the sausages in Japan. Hmarkunga said that the steps were taken in view of the hardships faced by the people due to the outbreak of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome in the state in 2018.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates