Ban on TikTok: 'People will suffer like demonetisation, government decision impulsive', says Nusrat Jahan

The Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser has received mixed reactions from the community. Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan called the move impulsive and said that just like demonetisation, many would lose their jobs due to the ban.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan takes part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata today. pic.twitter.com/mYGXp5thQI — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

The actor-turned-politician made this remark during the Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata. The Baisrhat MP attended the event with her husband Nikhil Jain. While speaking at the event, the 30-year-old politician said, "TikTok is an entertainment app. It's an impulsive decision. What's the strategic plan? What about ppl who will be unemployed? Ppl will suffer like demonetisation."

My Statement on recent Tik Tok Ban:- pic.twitter.com/fVjL0LAhvm — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) July 1, 2020

Nusrat Jahan also said that she doesn't have any problem with the ban if it is for national security but also demanded answers to the questions she raised. She also took to Twitter to issue a statement and said, "Banning few Chinese apps is just an eye-wash by the Central government."

Nusrat Jahan's remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee shared a video clip featuring PM Modi, which was widely circulated on popular Chinese app TikTok and said, "Hon'ble PM's HYPOCRISY is surely laughable!"

Only a few days back @narendramodi ji was found mourning the martyrdom of our soldiers on the same Chinese App he has now decided to ban. All in the name of a 'BEFITTING REPLY' to China, whose incursions he even refuses to acknowledge. Hon'ble PM's HYPOCRISY is surely laughable! pic.twitter.com/JGjZXvYAzM — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 30, 2020

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government banned the apps for "safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India." After the ban, Indians rushed to download social media app Chingari, a desi alternative to the Chinese Tik Tok app. The other alternatives are Roposo, Mintron, and Dubsmash.

