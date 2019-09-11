Bandaru Dattatreya takes oath as Himachal Pradesh Governor

Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya being welcomed by state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival in Shimla. Pic/PTI

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday took oath as the 27th governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan in Shimla. Ge has replaced Kalraj Mishra, who has now been appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dattatreya said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving this responsibility and showing faith in me." The Central government-appointed Bandaru Dattatreya as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh on September 1.

Shimla: Bandaru Dattatreya takes oath as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/uheUehmDNX — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

The 72-year-old BJP leader from Hyderabad who has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for five terms, has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1965. The leader was appointed as the national Vice-President of the party in 2013.

In May 2014, he was elected to the Secunderabad Constituency seat and even bagged it for the fifth time when the BJP came back to power in May earlier this year.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

