Bandh called by separatists hits normal life in Kashmir Valley

Shops, public transport, other business establishments and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar city and other district headquarters of the Valley

Jammu and Kashmir lawmaker Sheikh Rashid Engineer (C) shouts slogans before being detained during a protest in Srinagar. Pic/AFP

Life across the Kashmir Valley was derailed on Monday by a separatist-sponsored shutdown even as the authorities detained senior separatist leaders to prevent their participation in protests.

Shops, public transport, other business establishments and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar city and other district headquarters of the Valley. Rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were suspended as a precaution. Internet services were also suspended in south Kashmir areas. Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed in old city and uptown areas of Srinagar without imposing any restrictions.

The Joint Residence Leadership (JRL), a separatist grouping headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called the protest against civilian killings in Kashmir. Police took Yasin Malik into preventive custody, while Geelani and Mirwaiz Farooq were placed under house arrest.

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was also taken into preventive custody after he started a protest march from Magarmal Bagh area of Srinagar towards the civil secretariat on the same issue. The police detained nearly a dozen of his supporters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever