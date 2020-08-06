Bandish Bandits: How the live concert featuring Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Armaan Malik was a success!

For all music lovers, a live Bandish Bandits concert was held on August 5, 2020. The live concert was truly a virtual treat for everyone who has been missing them and the line up of songs just kept the volumes high and made everyone groove to their beat. The show released on 4th August and has been receiving rave reviews from all across.

The concert had a great start with some folk music by Mame Khan with the melodious Raag Malhar, followed by Shankar Mahadevan to set the mood right with Padharo Maare Desh. Jonita Gandhi added some more fun with the song Mastiyaapa from Bandish Bandits. Soon after, Armaan Malik joined Jonita to sing the soothing song, Couple Goals from the show and aah! this was truly magical.

Lisa sang Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding and pulled some strings of the guitar followed by her single Nai Chaida. Prateek Kuhad followed her with his performance of the song- Tune Kaha as he played the guitar. He then sang one of his most popular songs, Kasoor.

The concert also saw Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy who performed the song Koi Kahe from Dil Chahta Hai and revealed that they wrote the song during a ride to Lonavala. Shivam Mahadevan and Pratibha Singh Baghel joined the trio to sing the Bandish Bandits song Chedkhaniyaan and Sajan Bin, before wrapping the concert.

Director Anand Tiwari also marked his presence and shared some interesting things about how the show was shot and much more. Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry also marked their presence who talked about working on the show. Shreya revealed Prateek Kuhad is her favourite singer while Ritwik shared Lisa Mishra is his favourite.

The concert was a huge hit for all music lovers and the audience who loved the musical-drama. The stellar line up of artists and songs was fun and had everyone grooving and enjoying being in their own element.

The story of Bandish Bandits is about a boy and a girl who meet through destiny and connect through music, making their best band but are torn apart by legacy, will music reunite them or legacy will keep them seperated forever? The answer to this question lies in the series and indeed has been a beautiful one.

The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni Kunaal Roy, Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

