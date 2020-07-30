Bandish Bandits: The song Couple Goals is filled with style and melody!

Amazon Prime Video has been delivering engaging content with back to back releases. With 'Bandish Bandits', a musical original series which is all set to release on August 4, 2020, they take us on a musical journey and here we have the all new track- Couple goals which is going to be on our playlists.

Couple Goals is a heartwarming and fun pop song featuring Radhe and Tamanna. Visuals from the enchanting Rajasthan and performed by Armaan Malik and Jonita Gandhi with music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and written by Tanishk S Nabar, Couple Goals is the song for every beating heart.

Have a look right here:

The makers earlier released the another song from the series titled 'Sajan Bin'. Amazon also released the full album of the series earlier which is being loved widely. The jukebox has songs like Sajan Bin, Chedkhaniyaan, Couple Goals, Tanishk S Nabar, Labb Par Aaye, Virah, Dhara Hogi, Garaj Garaj Jugalbandi, Mastiyaapa, Garaj Garaj, Padharo Maare Des and Bandish Bandits.

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar. Radhe's world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family's legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?

