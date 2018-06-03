'Bandit Queen' actor Govind Namdev's next film on rape victim

Actor Govind Namdev, known for featuring in movies like "Bandit Queen", "Satya" and "Sarfarosh", will be seen in a film titled "Santap" based on a rape victim



Govind Namdev

Actor Govind Namdev, known for featuring in movies like "Bandit Queen", "Satya" and "Sarfarosh", will be seen in a film titled "Santap" based on a rape victim. "This film is based on a real life story where a Dalit rape victim girl wants justice. I am playing a negative role in the film," Govind said in a statement about the film directed by Rakesh Kakariya.

"Dalit people have been harassed a lot since long. Earlier, such cases were hidden but now due to alertness of media, it is coming out openly and that's why we are trying to create awareness through cinema about it," he added. His upcoming films also include "Varanasi Junction", "Time Nahi Hai", "Kashi to Kashmir" and "Raju Rangeela".

