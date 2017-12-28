Bandra Bandstand to be beautified after repeated pleas by locals

Following repeated pleas by locals, the Maharashtra Maritime Board has hired a new contractor to take on the pending beautification work

The year will end on a happy note for Bandra residents, as the Bandstand promenade is all set to be fully beautified. Following repeated complaints by locals about the dismal state of the promenade floor and the crumbling walls lining the seaside plot, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has hired a new contractor to take on beautification work. Sources said work on the project will begin this week.

The Rs 4 crore project had been divided into three phases by the authorities. While the Phase I of the project was completed in 2016, Phase II began in October last year and was due to be completed by monsoon this year. According to locals, several roadblocks, including contractor issues, hindered the beautification process. A local resident said, "The Phase II wasn't ever completed, but, the poor work done in Phase I requires urgent attention, too. The pavements, stairs and the concrete wall built in Phase I started to disintegrate earlier this year due to the monsoon tide. Tiles on the pavement have dislodged in many spots. We demanded from the authorities multiple times that the errors of Phase I be fixed before Phase II work is taken up."

Irfan Machiwala, a Mahim resident who frequents the Bandstand promenade, said, "MMB officials have finally responded to our complaints and assured us that work on the promenade will begin this week."

Speaking to mid-day, MMB officer Sunil Mahajan said, "A work order on the project has been issued. A new contractor has been hired to finish the pending work on the project."

Another MMB official said that due to constant impact of waves, in certain places the tiles have come loose and steps had broken off. "More concrete packing will be required at this stage. The previous contractor was blacklisted a few months ago as he failed to meet the deadline and also because of substandard work."

