Bandra building collapse: The fear factor for neighbouring residents

Even for a city inured to the fallout of such incidents because of the sickening frequency with which they occur, the August 17 building collapse at Shirley Rajan road in Bandra West has shocked people. A vacant building caved in and the rubble fell on a neighbouring structure. A 41-year-old man lost his life.

Incidents like these scare residents of Kakal building, which is adjacent to Bhanushali building at Ballard Estate, South Mumbai, that had caved in on July 16, resulting in several fatalities. Kakal residents say a portion of the collapsed building still hangs; it has not been completely demolished. They fear the portion might fall on Kakal any time, triggering a disaster.

Bamboo supports Kakal

Bamboo poles are used as support inside the rooms in Kakal building

Mahesh Kavugoli, who lives on the fourth floor, said, "The remaining structure of Bhanushali needs to be demolished, but it hasn't happened yet. Instead, other works like excavation near our building have started." Everyone in the building has the same question: why hasn't the risky, partially collapsed structure not cleared yet?

"Bamboo poles, also called thekas, have been placed inside our homes, so that our building doesn't get affected. We understand that this is for our safety, but why can't the authorities raze the remaining portion of Bhanushali and clear the debris so that we can start repair works in our building. There are at least 20 thekas in a 160 sq ft room, making it difficult to move," Kakal residents said.

Broken grills

For Paras L Veera, this is the most challenging time in his 30 years of living on the third floor in Kakal . "When Bhanushali collapsed, the grills of my bathroom and kitchen broke and fell off. Two rooms of my home are very close to the leftover Bhanushali portion. We can do personal repairs but what if some portion of the dilapidated building falls on workers? We will have a tragedy then."

The collapse also affected the water pipes, say residents. "There is no water supply on the first and second floors. We give them water from the fourth floor, and sometimes tankers are called. It has been one month since the accident, how long can we continue like this?" they ask.

Shivendra Parihar, whose relatives live in the Kakal building, said, "We need a written undertaking stating when these problems will be solved. The situation is dire and we do not have the luxury of time."

Mutual agreement

Bhanushali landlord Moti Bhatia, however, assured that "there's no danger to the neighbouring building. Work is underway on the front portion of the collapsed building. In fact, I have had several meetings with the Kakal residents and we have all agreed on certain points. I will also be repairing the grills and damaged pipes very soon. There is a shortage of labour, like plumbers, but every issue will be addressed and resolved very soon."

