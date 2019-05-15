Bandra Heroes emerge champs

other-sports

Mitsui Shoji T20 League winners Bandra Heroes with their trophy

Left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal (85 not out) powered Bandra Heroes to a nine-wicket win over Shivaji Park Warriors in the final of the Mitsui Shoji T20 League at Police Gymkhana recently. Put in to bat, the Warriors struggled and were bowled out for 148 in the allotted 20 overs. Warriors's opener Kushsal Davane top-scored with 47. Chasing 149 to win, Yashasvi along with Omkar Jadhav, put on a century stand before Omkar departed for 47. However, it hardly made any difference, as Yashasvi went about hammering fours and sixes in his unbeaten 85 to steer his side through.



The winners of the GAF-GMAAA junior and sub-junior aquatic meet-cum-selection event with their trophies yesterday

Vedant, Kareena top U-17 category

Vedant Bapna of Glenmark Aquatic Foundation and Kareena Shankta of Forest Club emerged best male and female U-17 swimmers in the GAF-GMAAA junior and sub-junior aquatic meet-cum -selection event at the Tata Swimming Pool in Chembur yesterday. Vedant, who garnered 29 points, bagged three golds, one silver and one bronze, while Kareena, who ended with 33 points, won four golds and one silver. Her gold haul included two new meet records too. She pipped Khar Gymkhana's Seeya Bijlani (33 points), who set one new record.

BSAM Billiards: Easy wins for Nalin, Ankit

MATUNGA Gymkhana's Nalin Patel and Ankit Thakkar won both their frames in the home and away ties as MG Night Kings shared honours with Park Club's PCL Beach Boys in a Section-C league match of the CCI Kekoo Nicholson BSAM Billiards League recently. MG Night Kings lost at home 523-558, but with captain Devendra Joshi replacing Shailesh Rao for the away match, they combined strongly to hand Beach Boys a 495-415 defeat and as a result, both teams pocketed two points each for their effort.

Namrata scores brace as Bandra Packers win

Bandra Packers rode on the twin strikes from Namrata Thakur to beat Future Stars Blue 2-1 in the Women's Open quarter-final match of the Catholic Gymkhana rink football tournament at Marine Drive yesterday. Namrata scored first to put Packers ahead, but after some sustained pressure, the Future Stars got the equaliser through Trevina Fernandes. After switching ends, however, Packers took the lead again. Dipika Masurkar made a run down the right and sent in a cross for Namrata who shot home the winner for Packers.

