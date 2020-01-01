Bandra horror! 60-year-old inserts candles in woman's private parts, rapes her

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Bandra police arrested a 60-year-old businessman on Monday for allegedly raping his 25-year-old domestic help and allegedly inserting candles in her private parts while she was asleep.

According to the police, the woman hails from Uttar Pradesh and came to Mumbai a month ago without informing her parents. Over 15 days ago, the accused, Salim Qureshi, saw her sitting at a bus stop near Mehboob studio. Police said he stopped his car and on the pretext of helping her, he offered her a job as a domestic help in his house.

"On Saturday, when the woman was asleep, the accused came and removed her pants and inserted a candle in her private parts and she started screaming," a police officer from Bandra police station said.

In her statement, the complainant told the police that the accused kept inserting candles in her vagina and asked her if she was enjoying it. She said she screamed and pleaded for help, but he did not stop till she started bleeding.

"After severed bleeding, the accused called his friend who is a doctor and asked for painkillers. He then gave her five tablets and she started puking. The accused panicked and took her to Bhabha hospital," the police officer said.

The doctors then gave her primary medication and asked her to come for a urine test on Monday. "On Monday, while the doctor was examining her, the woman told her about the candles being inserted. The doctor then informed us and we arrested the accused on Monday," Sandeep Jadhav, PSI, Bandra police station said.

The police also visited the accused's residence in Bandra and recovered the candles, which had blood on it.

Vijaylaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector, Bandra police said, "The accused has been arrested under section 376 [rape] of the IPC. The woman is being treated at the hospital."

