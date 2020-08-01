Bandra-Khar Western Railway section upgraded to 100 kmph

Work on the section means the 60 kmph speed limit has been relaxed for around a 901 metre stretch

The age-old speed restriction of 60 kmph on local and outstation trains between Bandra and Khar section on Western Railway has now been relaxed, and upgraded to 100 kmph in just 57 days, saving a total of 90 seconds travel time along the stretch.

Speaking to mid-day, Western Railway officials said that taking advantage of the lockdown period, with the aim of improving mobility, WR carried out massive work in the Bandra-Khar section and has successfully removed the Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) in place.

The massive work involved dismantling 17 turnouts and realignment of curves with replacement of 400m track rails and 1,200 sleepers in just 57 days, by deploying around 60 men on a daily basis. Due to this the 60 kmph speed limit has been relaxed to 100 kmph for around a 901metre stretch, saving time of about 90 seconds.

Loss for WR

The total loss of earnings for WR on account of COVID-19 has been Rs 1,918.46 crore, which includes Rs 284.67 crore from Mumbai suburban section and Rs 1,633.79 crore from non-suburban. WR has so far refunded Rs 405.89 crore of tickets between March 1 and July 28.

CSMT, Apta popular shoot destinations



A shoot on at Apta station

Apta Railway Station on the Central Railway continues to be the most popular film shooting location after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. CR earned Rs 1.33 cr from 21 film shoots in 2019-20. Mumbai CSMT with eight film shoots earned Rs 44.52 lakh while Apta earned Rs 22.61 lakh in four film shoots. The highest amount of Rs 22.10 lakh was earned from Rajinikanth-starrer Darbaar shot at Panvel station. CR Chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said Apta is known for its scenic location.

