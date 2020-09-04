Bandra readies for a new gallery

Last July, we had visited Method, the Kala Ghoda gallery for a preview before it opened its doors for its first exhibition. Standing beside a turntable on the mezzanine floor, gallerist Sahil Arora outlined his vision for the space: the art it would feature, the artists he would like to work with and the artistic freedom they would have. A year later, Method has, by far, exceeded these expectations. They've created the right noises in the contemporary art circuit and have been abuzz with diverse programming — from photography and abstract art to installations and experimental music showcases. With their first anniversary, they're now bringing much-needed optimism to the arts with a new gallery space in Bandra.

The idea for another gallery wasn't in the making for a long time. Arora didn't think that it would be possible to open one this year, although his agenda was to have Method at more locations. "We came up with this in mid-June. Things just fell into place, and we got a landlord on board," he says. The response from visitors through the year is what prompted the decision. "We always wanted our space to be comfortable and not an imposing one. So, we had a younger audience coming in to experience art and that was a big motivator. Of course, with the COVID situation since March, shows had to be cancelled and rescheduled so that was a hiccup," he adds. But considering the fact that they had people coming in all along to view the art showcased, especially from Bandra and the suburbs, a second space made sense.



Sahil Arora. PIC Courtesy/Rema Chaudhary



The gallery is located on Chapel Road, and its first show opens on September 19 by appointments (walk-ins will be allowed only if no visitors are inside the gallery) and with the standard safety precautions. The exhibition titled Double Exposure is a series that will feature the work of two photographers bound by a common theme or similar visual aesthetic. The first edition brings together Linesh Desai and Aaran Patel, who have worked with Method during the lockdown.



Linesh Desai

Both galleries — in Kala Ghoda and Bandra — are similar in size but the primary difference will be in the programming. "We haven't had any digital art in Kala Ghoda and that's a form that is significant today. At the same time, there is no gallery that is really focusing on new-age art. So, that's what we'll have in Bandra."

