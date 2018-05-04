Bandra resident Purerose Baptista tells you the secret to living a long life

Family is the secret to living a long and healthy life, says Bandra resident Purerose Baptista who celebrated her 102nd birthday last Sunday



Purerose Baptista at her Bandra home. Pic/Suresh Karkera

As the city gears up for the reel '102 not out', the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer releasing this Friday, mid-day brings you the story of the real 102 not out - Bandra resident Purerose Baptista, who celebrated her 102nd birthday with her family at her residence on Veronica Road last Sunday.

"I am happy to be 102 because I have a family that is very close to me," said Purerose, who lives with her son Marcellus in an old-fashioned Bandra bungalow. Last Sunday, two priests had visited her home and said prayers for her birthday, followed by her family. "My son's friends, whom I have seen growing up since their school days, also came to celebrate with me, and even brought their wives and kids along," said the former teacher, who retired at 40 from a Bandra-based school, adding that she hasn't lost her love and affection for children.

Home truths

Despite the grand old age, Purerose's smile is as alive and gorgeous as ever, with her eyes expressing a serenity that reflects passion and compassion. She said family is the numero uno factor to living a long and healthy life but, at the same time, one shouldn't burden their families beyond what they can handle.

"Family will help as much as they can, but you too need to be of some help; it shouldn't be that your family becomes fed up of taking care of you. Each family member has his/her own work, and it might become difficult for them to take care of someone old. Back in my day, servants used to come almost free - all you needed to do was clothe them and teach them manners. Today, servants are very expensive, and family members need to bear this expense if they want a helper to look after the elderly. If you cannot do a little bit for yourself, it might become too much for the family," she said.

The secret

Purerose recalled an incident that happened years back, when she was alighting from an autorickshaw outside her house in Bandra, and a group of boys was standing nearby. One of them came up to her and asked her if she was alone and needed help to carry her stuff to her house. That boy had been her student years back. "I instantly remembered him; he used to come to me for tuitions. He told me I was his foundation. Such things make me very happy," she gushed.

So, what's the secret to living a 102 years? "Keep smiling, and the whole world will smile with you."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates