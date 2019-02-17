Bandra's favourite kindergarten teacher passes away at 99

national

Bandra's beloved kindergarten teacher, 99-year-old Nana Branche, who was known for her indomitable spirit passed away at her home on Saturday. Branche taught at a balwadi (kindergarten school) in Santa Cruz for several decades. After suffering a stroke during her trip to the US and another one after returning to India last year, Branche had started to recover. She, however, couldn't heal completely and her health started to deteriorate last month.

Carl Sequeira, a close family friend, said that she was admitted to the Holy Family hospital last week. "Her condition continued to worsen and her body was shutting down. She was brought back home and she passed away in the afternoon," he said. Branche suffered a stroke while she was visiting her family in Florida and encountered medical expenses she couldn't afford. Her family decided to ask for help and set up a crowd-funding page. With the help of generous contributions made by Branche's former students and well-wishers, they were able to raise close to $28,000 (approximately R18.66 lakh). After she returned to Mumbai, her granddaughter, Tina, cared for her.

Those close to her remembered her to be someone who was always full of life. Anandini Thakoor, a Bandra-based activist and chairperson of H West Federation, knew her for more than 30 years. Thakoor had last seen Branche at a concert as part of the Bandra Festival in December last year and it was the first time she saw her sitting on a wheelchair. "We were part of the same kitty group and she was a very sprightly woman. She was always full of life and her home was open to people who would drop by to eat or drink. She lived a full life and she will be dearly missed," she said. Branche's funeral will be held at St Theresa Church on Monday morning.

