Bangalore brings a unique prenatal and post partum salon and spa services named 'Baby Sutra'

Are you expecting? It’s time you put your feet up, relax and get pampered for the bundle of joy that’s just about to be a part of your life and Mrs Hajera Lahir Kudroli brings to you the best Salon and Spa services for the would-be mommy and newly born kids.

Just as unique as the entire concept of Salon and Spa the name Baby Sutra does complete justice to the services offered to the mommies to be and infants.

Baby Sutra is all about promoting the emotional and physical well-being of mothers to be & moms and babies. They offer 360-degree services starting from pregnancy, extended up to post-pregnancy and then for your bundle of joy, striving to make Babysutra a unique and awe-inspiring experience.

The primary aim of Baby Sutra is to support, inspire and empower women during their pregnancy, birth and parenthood.

Salon and Spa, Infant massage, hydrotherapy along with the most satisfying experience.

Founded by Hajera Lahir Kudroli, the Salon opening is set to take place on 8th of March, 2020 at KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bangalore.

Talking about the same, Mrs Kudroli shares, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce my new Salon and Spa line named Baby Sutra. I am overjoyed to start up this venture, a unique concept that brings joy to would-be mothers and newborn kids. As the day of launch has finally come, We at Baby Sutra are looking forward to your support and love”.

Baby Sutra is brought to you by Hajera Lahir Kudroli and the head of the business is Rini George who plays major supporting hand in this upcoming venture.

