Bangalore DJ Dr. A Aka Abhishek Upadhye To Break His Own Record By Playing Non-Stop Music For 72 Hours!

Life without music is incomplete. Music is a solution to everything and making people smile with music is what makes Dr. A one of the best names in the industry. He goes by his real name Abhishek Upadhye who is a reputed DJ from Bangalore. Known for his quirky music which is sure to bring smiles on people's faces, the DJ is practising the art since childhood and today he is a past master in it. If you are someone for a happy yet nostalgic trip down the road, DJ Dr. A is the name you can completely rely on. His music is a perfect mix of retro with the latest trendy beats which is the highlight of many international parties in Bangalore.

The DJ has gradually established himself all over India in a very short period. He holds a Guinness World Record for playing non-stop music for straight 52 hours. However, the DJ will set a new record for himself in 2020 as he will be playing non-stop music for 72 hours. We are already expecting hysteria and entertainment for 3 long days. With his music skills, this young DJ has taken India's young urban population by storm and he is undoubtedly on his way to becoming one of the greatest DJs in the country.

Not just the youth of India, many international artists including Afrojack, Makj, and R3Hab are impressed with his music. With 3 albums, 50 remixes and 5 official remixes, Dr. A has paved his way towards success as a well-known DJ. While speaking about his love for music, he said, "Music is the solution to everything. It can make you happy no matter what your mood is. I feel special to make people always charged with my music. I believe music is an escape from this chaotic world." The DJ will soon take everyone by storm as he has joined hands to perform with the biggest MTV Hustle rapper RCR in all the major cities of India. If you are someone who loves retro music with the latest trendy beats, Dr. A is the best name who will force you to shake a leg to his tunes.

