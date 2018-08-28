Bangaloreans with Radio City come out in full support to help flood affected people in Kerala

national

Radio City team set out with a massive truck to bring a sigh of relief to people in tribal areas of Wayanad and Kodagu. Radio City partnered with Vega City mall in Bangalore, which was also a collection center, to conduct this relief activity

Bangalore: Radio City Bangalore extended their full support to reach out and relieve the flood affected people in Kerala and Coorg. In an effort to contribute to the relief measures being taken, Radio City urged the citizens of Bangalore to donate basic necessities like food, water, medicine, sanitary napkins, etc. to be sent to relief shelters in Kerala. With RJ Vishwas and other volunteers, 4000kg of essentials were collected over a course of three-days and Radio City team then set out with a massive truck to bring a sigh of relief to people in tribal areas of Wayanad and Kodagu. Radio City partnered with Vega City mall in Bangalore, which was also a collection center, to conduct this relief activity.

Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "The natural disaster that struck our fellow brethren in Kerala has been deeply saddening for all of us and it is undoubtedly a time to step in and help the affected people. Being part of the most influential radio network, Radio City, we see it as our moral and social responsibility to extend whatever support we can, in these times of despair. We have previously associated with a credible newspaper like Mathrubhumi during the Chennai floods, and Radio Cityzens will continue to help, support and pray for those affected by the Kerala flood calamity as well.

Earlier, Radio City Coimbatore, being the closest to Kerala, sent 4 trucks of relief materials with RJ Chiyaan distributing the basic necessities to the affected people in Palakkad. Radio City in Chennai also associated with one of the most credible newspapers, Mathrubhumi, to collect and distribute supplies for the people struck by the sorrowful calamity. Radio City Madurai sent across relief material to Iddukki with RJ Jacob accompanying it. An overwhelming response was received from people from all the cities.

Radio City has always been a frontrunner in extending support to cityzens in times of need, and will continue to do so in future too. The Radio City team got in touch with the Deputy Commissioner of Coorg and the Army camp at Kerala to gauge the situation of supplies required. And ensured some help to be sent to the people in grief.

