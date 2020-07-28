Banging time

The field of science is often looked upon as an unapproachable subject, meant only for people with a certain bent of mind. That's why The Big Bang Theory is a welcome TV show, since it humanises scientists, and makes them come across as people with the same sort of vulnerabilities as people who are less into physics or chemistry. And if you're a fan of Sheldon, Leonard, Raj and Howard's exploits, tune in to a quiz that's themed on the series and features comedians Rejoy Joseph, Abira Nath, Ameya Deshpande and Gaurav Pawar, and is hosted by Jeeya Sethi.

On July 29, 8 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 200

