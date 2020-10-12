Bangkok bus-train collision kills 18

At least 18 people were killed and over 40 injured in Thailand on Sunday when a freight train crashed into a bus taking passengers to a religious ceremony.

The morning collision, around 50 km east of the capital Bangkok, toppled the bus on its side and sheared off part of its roof. Dozens of injured passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment, said provincial hospital director Sombat Chutimanukul.

“Four are in critical condition and eight remain under observation” out of the 23 admitted to her hospital, she told reporters. State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan confirmed the death toll at the site of the crash to reporters. There were some 60 passengers in the bus travelling from Samut Prakan province to a temple in Chachoengsao.

