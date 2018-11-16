Bangladesh calls off Rohingya repatriation after protests

international

On Thursday, Bangladesh began preparations to repatriate an initial batch of 2,000 Rohingya Muslims from 485 families to Myanmar, in line with a plan agreed with Myanmar in October

Several thousand Rohingya declined to go back to Myanmar. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh on Thursday called-off its plan to repatriate hundreds of Rohingya refugees in the country after they refused to return to Myanmar where the minority Muslim community feared for their lives.

On Thursday, Bangladesh began preparations to repatriate an initial batch of 2,000 Rohingya Muslims from 485 families to Myanmar, in line with a plan agreed with Myanmar in October.

However, several thousand Rohingya instead staged protests, declining to go back. The Rohingyas staged protest marches demanding realisation of a five-point demand as the precondition that included deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in the Rakhine State to ensure their safety and giving them full citizenship status in Myanmar.

7 lakh

No. of Rohingya who have fled to Myanmar

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever