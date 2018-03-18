Bangladesh cricketers' behaviour was unprofessional, says Nazmul Hasan Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon has admitted that the behaviour of the captain and few members of his team was totally unprofessional here on Friday night



Nazmul Hasan Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon has admitted that the behaviour of the captain and few members of his team was totally unprofessional here on Friday night.

"The players' approach during the final over of the match (against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy) was not professional at all and they did not behave properly," said Papon.

The Bangladeshi players, including a substitute, were seen arguing with the umpire's call on a no-ball decision. "At present, we are not taking any decision whether further action would be taken by the BCB, but once we go home (after Sunday's final), they will be called for an explanation," the BCB chief said.

Meanwhile, Thilanga Sumathipala, the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), remarked: "It was very disappointing to see the negative reactions of the Bangladeshi players. The image and reputation of the game could suffer if ICC takes a very lenient view for such bad behaviour."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates