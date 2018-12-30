Bangladesh elections: Sheikh Hasina confident of victory

international

Around 104.2 million people are expected to exercise their franchise in the 11th general elections

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is confident of the Awami League-led alliance, the Grand Alliance's win in the 11th Parliamentary elections. "I expect the win of Boat (the election symbol of Awami League-led alliance) is a must. 'Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu' (Win for Bangla, win for Father of the nation Bangabandhu). Long live Bangladesh," Hasina told the reporters after casting her ballot at the Dhaka City College on Sunday.

The Daily Star quoted Hasina as saying, "We believe in democracy and we will accept the people¿s mandate." Polling is currently underway at 40,183 polling centres and 2,07,312 polling booths in the 299 constituencies. It will continue till 4:00 pm.

However, voting has been postponed in the Jhenaidah 3 constituency by the Bangladesh Election Commission to January 27, 2019, due to the death of four supporters of the Jatiya Oikya Front's (National Unity Front) candidate. They were allegedly hacked to death by supporters of the ruling party at Kotchandpur upazila on Saturday.

Security has been beefed up in 389 upazilas until January 2, to ensure a free and fair environment. The government has also shut down the mobile internet services in Bangladesh in the wake of the polls. Around 104.2 million people are expected to exercise their franchise in the 11th general elections.

