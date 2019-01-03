Bangladesh journalist arrested for 'false' reporting during election

international

Hedait Hossain Molla was arrested on Tuesday in Khulna under the Digital Security Act following an FIR by Khulna's Assistant Returning Officer Debashish Chowdhury, senior police officer Mahbubur Rahman said

Elections were held in Bangladesh last week amid instances of violence

A journalist working with a prominent media house in Bangladesh was arrested for allegedly publishing "false" information about voting irregularities in the just-concluded parliamentary elections.

Hedait Hossain Molla, associated with Bangla Tribune and Probaho, reported that in Khulna constituency, 22,419 more ballots were cast than the number of registered voters, the police said.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Khulna under the Digital Security Act following an FIR by Khulna's Assistant Returning Officer Debashish Chowdhury, senior police officer Mahbubur Rahman said.

The FIR also named Rashedul Islam, another journalist associated with local daily Manabzamin, yet to be arrested. "Initial investigations suggest that they were based on false information," Inspector Sarkar Ibrahim Sohel, who is in charge of the investigation, said.

US calls for probe into 'poll irregularities'

The US on Tuesday expressed concern over "credible" reports of harassment, intimidation, violence and alleged irregularities in the parliamentary elections and urged the country's election commission to work constructively to address the claims of irregularities. "The US commends the tens of millions of Bangladeshis who voted as well as the decision of all major opposition political parties to participate," State Department Deputy Spokesperson said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever