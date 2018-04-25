Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's son seeks political asylum in UK

Refuting junior foreign minister Shahriar Alam's claim that the BNP acting chief has abandoned his Bangladeshi citizenship, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said "he has temporarily sought asylum in London"



Tarique Rahman. Pic/AFP

The "fugitive" son of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, has "temporarily" sought political asylum in the UK, his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said, triggering a political uproar in the country.

Refuting junior foreign minister Shahriar Alam's claim that the BNP acting chief has abandoned his Bangladeshi citizenship, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said "he has temporarily sought asylum in London".

Alam had alleged that Rahman, 53, along with his wife and daughter, has handed over the passports to the British Home Office four years ago, and the surrendered travel documents were with the Bangladesh authorities at the country's mission in London. The BNP secretary general also said that statements by the government and the ruling Awami League "clearly indicate that Rahman's life is at stake in Bangladesh, [and] under these circumstances, he has temporarily sought political asylum."

