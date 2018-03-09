Bangladesh President attaches great importance to ties with India

Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid today said Bangladesh attaches great importance to India as its most trusted neighbour and its ties with the country and Assam

Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid today said Bangladesh attaches great importance to India as its most trusted neighbour and its ties with the country and Assam. "Bangladesh attaches great importance to India as its most trusted neighbour. Both the countries share common social and cultural values and these need to be further encouraged with sustained interaction. "This will facilitate sustainable peace and progress in the region," President Hamid said while speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour by the Assam government here tonight.

Acknowledging the cooperation and help extended by the Indian government and the people of this country to the leaders of Bangladesh Liberation War, the President specifically recalled his days in Assam and Meghalaya during those tumultuous times. He also referred to the shelter offered to around one million people who took refuse in 45 camps set up in then undivided Assam comprising Meghalaya. Lauding the present state government's development initiatives, Hamid appreciated the connectivity projects undertaken by both the governments of India and Bangladesh for progress and prosperity of both the nations.

He said that these initiatives would be the cornerstones of the vibrant relation between these two great neighbouring countries. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi highlighted the inherent bond between Assam and Bangladesh. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The relationship of Assam with Bangladesh is of great importance and a priority for our government. The bond that the people of Assam share with Bangladesh is very unique." "It is a special relationship rooted in common culture, heritage, literature and language," Sonowal said while highlighting the historic ties between Bangladesh and Assam in particular and the Northeast region in general. The chief minister appreciated the cooperation extended by the Government of Bangladesh to the Government of India in marginalising insurgency activities in the Northeast.

