Search

Bangladesh shuts mobile services in areas along Indian border

Published: Dec 31, 2019, 16:33 IST | IANS | Dhaka

The operators in Bangladesh suspended networks within one kilometre of the borders with India on Monday after receiving the order

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has ordered a shutdown of mobile networks along the borders with India citing security reasons, an order estimated to affect around 10 million users, it was reported.

The operators suspended networks within one kilometre of the borders with India on Monday after receiving the order, reports bdnews24.

The four operators -- Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi, and Banglalink --closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, an official of an operator told bdnews24.

"This will create problems for around 10 million users in the border areas," the official said.

In the order, the BTRC said network coverage in the border areas will have to be suspended until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances".

"A high-level meeting of the government took this decision, following which the instructions were issued," BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque told bdnews24, declining to give further details.

The instructions were "temporary", he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK