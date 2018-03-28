Bangladeshi fakes death to dodge betting payment after Dinesh Karthik's last-ball 6

A video footage filmed with a mobile phone shows three people slitting the throat of the accused in a room and red fruit juice was used to make it look like blood



A Bangladeshi man used the age-old trick of desperate times called for desperate measures when he faked his own death in a bid to avoid paying up after a failed cricket bet. The accused, Adel Shikder, 25 shot a video with the help of three persons and used fruit juice to make it look like blood, to escape cricket bet of 1 lakh. Shikder lost the bet after Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik hit a last-ball six to help India beat Bangladesh in a T20I tournament final, bdnews24.com reported. The accused has been detained by Bangladeshi policemen, according to reports.

Needing five off the final delivery, Dinesh Karthik smashed Bangladeshi bowler Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover for a six, helping India pull off an incredible chase in the Nidahas T20 Tri-series final on March 18 in Sri Lanka.

In the video, three people are seen slitting the throat of Shikder in a room. Blood on his throat and the wound could be seen in the footage filmed with a mobile phone, the report said. Police said his throat was hidden behind a person when someone was purportedly slitting it. Later, they used red fruit juice around his body to make it look like blood. The video was shared on social media and it went viral. Shikder was arrested for faking his death to save 150,000 taka (USD 1,807 or Rs 1,17,248) which he had lost in a bet over the Bangladesh-India final.

Police said Shikder had sent the video to his family and the winner of the bet 'Prokash' via Imo to dodge the payment. One of his partners in crime, Imran, a makeup man at the Film Development Corporation in Dhaka, was arrested earlier. Shikder, impersonating as an anonymous caller by changing his voice, telephoned his younger brother and said "the body was lying in Chittagong". Police arrested Imran after watching the video. He told the police that they had shot the video as Shikder had paid him 2,000 taka. Police arrested Shikder when he returned home. He was an alleged thief and had duped a jeweller earlier.

