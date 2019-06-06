Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh joins BJP

national

During the event, Ghosh was handed over a BJP flag

Anju Ghosh, a Bangladeshi film actress joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday.

When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, she refused to speak.

In 1089, her film 'Beder Meye Josna' (Josna, the gypsey daughter) made a record of being the highest grossing film in Bangladesh film history.

West Bengal: Bangladeshi Actress Anju Ghosh joined BJP in presence of state party president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata, earlier today. When she was asked about her present citizenship, she denied to speak. pic.twitter.com/QfH3TaLP8b — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

In mid-April, there was a huge furore after Bangladesh actor Ferdous Ahmed was seen campaigning for Trinamool's Raiganj constituency candidate, Kanaia Lal Agarwal.

The Central government cancelled Ferdous's visa and blacklisted him. The BJP had then demanded cancellation of Agarwal's candidature and an NIA probe to find out the sponsors who let a foreign national "interfere" in India's election process.

The BJP had also moved the Election Commission seeking strong action against Bangladesh actor, Gazi Abdun Noor, for allegedly campaigning for Trinamool Congress candidate, Saugata Roy. Mitra, however, then claimed that Noor had come to see him for some urgent work.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies