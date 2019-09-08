Bangladeshi PhD student shot dead in US

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

As per media reports, a Bangladeshi PhD student was shot dead at a gas station in the US state of Louisiana, the media reported on Sunday. The victim worked as a clerk.

Md Firoz-Ul-Amin Real, 29 was a student at the Louisiana State University.

As per the police's statement, the detectives responded to a shooting which occurred at 3:30 am on Saturday at the Mr Lucky's Valero Gas station in East Baton Rouge.

A man entered the building and shot Firoz before robbing the store. The statement added the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim had graduated from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh before he moved to the US.

He was working under Golden G. Richard III who is a professor specialising in Digital Forensics memory forensics, reverse engineering, malware analysis, and operating systems.

